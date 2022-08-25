City proposal: Rename shared-use path after Jonathan Rothschild

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is considering a proposal to rename a shared-used path after former mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

The proposal, which is in a 45-day comment period, suggests renaming the Alamo Wash Greenway after the mayor. This pathway connects the Rillito River Walk to Aviation Parkway.

Rothschild pushed for the project development, supporting a $225 million bond that voters approved. Now 67 years old, Rothschild served as mayor from 2011 to 2019.

There is still $13 million dedicated to completing the project, including signage and way-finding.

The comment period closes Sunday, Oct. 9.

Comments are accepted by mail to Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey at 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, AZ 85716.