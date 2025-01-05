City of Tucson's 40th annual Senior Olympic Festival kicks off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans over the age of 50 put on their running shoes and competed in 5k and 10k races at Reid Park in midtown on Saturday, January 4.

The races were part of the handful of events kicking off the first day of the City of Tucson’s 40th annual Senior Olympic Festival.

The festival runs through February 2 with over 30 events throughout the city.

“We don’t only offer sporting events, there’s also leisure events like Texas Hold ’Em and a few different card games, so there’s really something for everyone,” City Of Tucson Parks And Recreation Program Coordinator, Julissa Galindo said.

Events:

Archery

Badminton

3x3 Basketball

Basketball Shoot

Billiards

Bocce

Bowling

Bridge

Bunco

Chair Volleyball

Cribbage

Darts

Disc Golf

Euchre

Golf

Handball

Horseshoes

Leisure Walks

Pickleball

Powerlifting

Racquetball

Road Races

Shooting Events

Shuffleboard

Slowpitch Softball

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Texas Hold ’Em

Track and Field

Volleyball

Participating in the road races has become a tradition for friends Don Branaman, Sue Smith and Beverly Mulvey.

“We really appreciate the Senior Olympic road races, because nobody pays attention to the old folks,” Smith said laughingly.

For these athletes in their 80s, age is just a number.

“We do two or three races a month, year-round, and run almost every day,” Branaman said.

While this group of friends loves the competitive nature of the events and always wants to leave with a medal, Galindo says not all of the events are competitive.

“They can do it at their own leisure, they can come out have some fun and it just really gives them something else to do,” Galindo said.

Some of the events are still open for registration. For more information, email SeniorOlympics@tucsonaz.gov or call (520) 791-4931.

