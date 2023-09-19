City of Tucson: Unauthorized removal of 50+ trees in Navajo Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is looking into who cut down over 50 trees in the Navajo Wash just south of Fort Lowell Road and just west of Mountain Avenue.

Ward 3 Council Aide C.J. Boyd says Friday the office was shocked and saddened to know someone illegally cut 54 trees down.

"This destruction of the green space was not executed or authorized by the city or any official agency, and the responsible parties are not known at this time," he clarified online.

Boyd confirms Ward 3 members first heard about the unauthorized removals Sunday, Sept. 10, and started getting questions from constituents about it the following morning.

Come Tuesday, Sept. 12, Steven Addison from the City Manager’s Office ran an assessment to see what exactly was removed. He claims in addition to the 54 trees cut down to a stump, some small shrubs were also cleared and a couple of trees were only partially cut.

His inventory of the 54 trees is as follows:



42 were Mesquites ranging from small to large

27 of the Mesquites were cataloged as medium size 14 of them small 1 quite large

12 trees cut down were Palo Verdes

Half of them small Half medium sized



If anyone has information about the removal of these trees, please contact the Ward 3 Office at: ward3@tucsonaz.gov.