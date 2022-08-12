City of Tucson, Tucson Water to hold town hall on 'One Water 2100' master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water's 'One Water 2100' master plan maps out the city's water resource management and infrastructure needs over the next 80 years.

Currently in its "community engagement and adoption" phase, the City of Tucson and Tucson Water are seeking public input at a community town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The 'One Water 2100' plan is based on a nationally recognized approach to water resource management, which takes into account factors such as environmental sustainability, social equity and economic vitality.

Tucson's current water resources include groundwater, CAP water and recycled water. Planners anticipate that "a number of evolving factors will impact Tucson’s water resources over the next 80 years," according to the One Water website.

Officials say this integrated approach is intended to manage water resources while taking into consideration changing conditions, such as population growth, climate change, economic development, conservation practices and water quality.

The event, which will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, will give Tucson Water customers an opportunity to offer feedback as part of the planning process.

Visit TucsonOneWater.com for more information.

City of Tucson One Water 2100 Community Town Hall



Tuesday, Aug. 16

4 - 6 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center

Copper Ballroom 260 S. Church Ave.

Online registration

Call (520) 791-4171 if you require language or ADA assistance