City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
The waitlist hasn't been available to applicants since 2017. In the time since then, the Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) says it has exhausted its existing waitlists—meaning the city has assisted everyone who had remained on a housing waitlist in the past six years.
Low-income Tucsonans will be able to pre-apply for affordable housing on the new website, which recently went live. Applicants will be selected using lottery system starting in February 2023.
In anticipation of a large number of applicants who may not have internet access in their current living situations, HCD says it is working with non-profits, other agencies and community partners to provide public access to computers.
For those who prefer paper applications, or need assistance in other languages, contact HCD by at TucsonWaitingList@tucsonaz.gov or (520) 791-5840.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the city's public housing programs, HCD is planning a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will center around a public discussion of strategies, goals and objectives.
Public Housing Meeting
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 - 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- Sentinel Building, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop
- Virtual attendance option via Zoom
- Meeting ID: 883 3632 1559
- Passcode: 728050
- Phone: 1 (346) 248-7799
