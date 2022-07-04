City of Tucson to expand neighborhood improvement project to 29th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The City of Tucson is set to expand a neighborhood improvement project to a new part of the city. Originally, the Thrive in the 05 project centered around improving the community in the 85705 area code.

Now, the city council approved the project's expansion to the East 29th Street, bordering Craycroft Road and Alvernon Way. From road cleanups to neighborhood job fairs, the city hopes to connect the community with resources.

Ernesto Portillo, with the city's Housing and Community Development Department said the project will use about $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding to green light the project for the next four years.

"We're looking at crime reduction program that we used in the '05 and again work with businesses and schools in the area to boost economic opportunities and job opportunities," he said.

He said the city is working with departments like Tucson Police Department and Parks and Recreation in order to provide activities to connect the community.

"It takes time," he said. "Thrive in the '05 took close to four years and we did that during COVID-19."

