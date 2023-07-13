City of Tucson to consider mid-rise development at southwest corner of 6th and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proposed zoning change is headed to the city of Tucson's Zoning Examiner Thursday evening, July 13, after it was considered then denied by Mayor and Council in 2021.

Early plans for the street corner would include a multi-story development with shops, offices and housing.

An 80-foot building could accommodate seven stories. By comparison, the mid-rise building situated across Campbell Avenue to the east of the proposed PAD sits at three stories.

FORS Architecture + Interiors via city of Tucson Rendering of potential development at Sixth and Campbell

After a community meeting back in March, and previous public meeting discussion at the prior Zoning Examiner's meeting, modifications have been made to the original request to lower potential building heights, as well as revise the parking plan and restrict rooftop amenities:

“The goal of the Sixth at Campbell PAD is a mixed-use development comprised of storefront retail with multi-family dwelling units and/or offices above. If marketconditions are favorable, travelers’ accommodations (hotel) is also an allowed use for upper floors.



The intent is a high-visibility regional activity center, campus edge, and gateway with the goal of attracting Tucson and Greater Arizona residents, athletic fans, and alumni to urban, transit-oriented housing options, shopping, culture, and entertainment.”

Lazarus & Silvyn, via City of Tucson

READ MORE: FULL PLANNED AREA DEVELOPMENT

Lazarus & Silvyn, P.C/SJ Cummings Properties via City of Tucson Proposed area for re-zoning south of campus.

Those interested in participating in the comment process are invited to join the Thursday, July 13 meeting online via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. If approved, the PAD rezoning would still need approval by the Mayor and Council.

The meeting will take place online only. Full detail for joining online or by phone are available at the Zoning Examiner's Agenda at this link.