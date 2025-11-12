City of Tucson to clear encampment at ‘100 Acre Wood’ following DPS narcotics investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has posted a notice to vacate the area known as “100 Acre Wood,” following a recent investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) that led to several arrests for alleged narcotics trafficking.

According to a notice posted at the site, the city says the encampment has had a “high impact to the encampment residents, the surrounding community, and the environment.”

Residents have been instructed to remove all personal belongings and vacate the property before November 18, 2025, when city crews are scheduled to begin cleaning the area.

The notice warns that any items left behind will be considered abandoned property and that individuals who remain may face trespassing charges under Arizona law.

In a statement, Arizona DPS said the search warrant served in the area was the result of a months-long investigation into narcotics trafficking and distribution that originated outside Tucson.

The investigation ultimately led to “100 Acre Wood,” where three suspects were arrested.

DPS thanked the Tucson Police Department for assisting with the operation.

City officials say outreach services are available for anyone seeking assistance before the cleanup date.