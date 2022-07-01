TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) recently received new equipment granted through the city's Tucson Delivers/Safer City funding.
Tucsonans voted May 16, 2017 to approve a five-year, half-cent sales tax. PROP 101 went into effect on July 1, 2017.
According to the city, $176.9 million was collected.
City officials used those funds to equip the police department with two fully equipped Explosive Ordinance and Disposal (EOD) vehicles.
These Ford F-350 Super Duty Quad 4X4 vehicle offers police – and K9 partners, if required - the following:
- Front-facing winch to extract potential explosives from populated areas
- On-board power inverter to charge batteries and extend reconnaissance drone flights
- Rear passenger dog kennels with secure water bowl
- Slide-out workbench and storage for easy access to technology and tools for field operations
The city is reminding the public TPD's K9 units are available 24/7 upon request.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.