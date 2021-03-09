City of Tucson: Sports fields, ramadas open for reservations Mar. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson outdoor sports fields and some ramadas will reopen for reservations March 9, the City of Tucson announced Monday.

“It is with enthusiasm that we announce the reopening of our City sports fields and some ramadas. This past year has been especially difficult for our youth and we are thankful to see the number of COVID-19 cases declining,” said Mayor Regina Romero. "It’s important that we remember, as we begin to open up more facilities, we must continue to follow guidelines, mask up, and enjoy outdoor activities safely.”

The city will follow Pima County guidelines for facility use, according to a press release from the city.

Below is guidance for facility use:



Initial spectator limit of 50 individuals per outdoor field/use area, and no spectators at indoor venues;

Required face coverings by coaches, officials and spectators, and wearing of masks by players when not involved in active play;

Limiting seating to non-bleacher areas where spectators can keep six (6) feet spacing between separate parties;

Posting of COVID-19 advisory signage;

Designating event staff or volunteers to monitor and enforce adherence to mitigation measures; and

Completion of an attestation form accepting the required mitigation measures.

The city says caution tape will be removed from small and medium-sized ramadas, all large-sized ramadas will remain closed off. Additionally, reservations and beer and wine permits will also start Tuesday by calling by calling 520-791-4873 or visiting online, here. Reservations are based on, first come, first serve.

For more information or updates to Parks and Recreation facilities, click here.