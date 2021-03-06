Pima County: Outdoor sports facilities, parks to reopen Mar. 6

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County outdoor sports facilities, including parks and the Kino Sports Complex, reopen March 6, Pima County Health Department said Friday.

“This is exciting because it means our numbers are heading in a good direction,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department director. “It’s been a tough slog for our community, but the number of new cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are steadily declining after a horrific surge over the holidays and early 2021. As we open up these facilities again, it is important that community members follow the guidelines laid out to keep those numbers down.”

Below is guidance that facilities will follow:

Initial spectator limit of 50 individuals per outdoor field/use area, and no spectators at indoor venues;

Required face coverings by coaches, officials and spectators, and wearing of masks by players when not involved in active play;

Limiting seating to non-bleacher areas where spectators can keep six (6) feet spacing between separate parties;

Posting of COVID-19 advisory signage;

Designating event staff or volunteers to monitor and enforce adherence to mitigation measures; and

Completion of an attestation form accepting the required mitigation measures.

The host of an event that may have more than 50 individuals will need to fill out and submit a form to the health department, no later than ten business days before the date. The form can be found, here.

For more information about the county's plan for businesses reopening, click here.