City of Tucson Special Election: Mail ballots by Wednesday, May 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson voters who plan to vote by mail in the Proposition 411 Special Election must drop their ballots in the mailbox by Wednesday, May 11 to guarantee it is received by the City Clerk's office on Election Day.

Proposition 411 is a proposal to amend the Tucson Charter authorizing a 10-year extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax to fund street improvements. The existing temporary half-cent sales tax was approved by voters in 2017 and expires this year.

A town hall on Tuesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. will give voters an opportunity to ask city officials questions and learn more about the proposition. Ward 5 Council Member Richard Fimbres will be in attendance.

The public is invited to attend the town hall either in person or online:

El Pueblo Senior Center multipurpose room

101 W. Irvington Rd.

Virtual attendance on Microsoft Teams

Link to join meeting



The City of Tucson Special Election for Proposition 411 is Tuesday, May 17. The City is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax for neighborhood streets and safety improvements. Ask questions at a town hall tomorrow, May 10: https://t.co/zasXcKNZ7T pic.twitter.com/5diLR5RJ3o — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) May 9, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday, May 17. Voters who miss the mail-in deadline, or who prefer to hand-deliver their ballot, may take it to one of four locations now through Election Day:

Tucson City Clerk Election Center

800 E. 12th St.

Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office

240 N. Stone Ave.

Pima County Recorder's Eastside Office

6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

Pima County Recorder's Election Department

6550 S. Country Club Road.



All drop-off sites are open weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m, with extended hours from 6 a.m. - 7p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17.

Voters can find additional information on Proposition 411 at the City of Tucson website.