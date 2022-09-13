City of Tucson set to name I-10 overpass after fallen officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. and come to a decision on naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road.

Nearly 25 years later, a recently opened overpass in Tucson is looking to be named “State Trooper Juan Cruz Memorial Overpass" after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz.

In 1998, Cruz was struck and killed by a vehicle while working in the line of duty on I-10 near Ruthrauff Road, which is the location of the new overpass. As part of that process, the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names (ASBGHN) has to request a comment from the Mayor, Council and the Pima County Board of Supervisors about the naming proposal that is under review.

The Mayor, Council and Pima County Board of Supervisors are set to show their support for the naming proposal to honor Trooper Juan Cruz during Tuesday's city council meeting.