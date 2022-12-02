Watch Now
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th Street and Beverly Avenue

Posted at 4:50 PM, Dec 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you know whose roadside memorial this is?

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.

They say Tucson Water has planned work in the area, and DTM is looking to temporarily remove the memorial prior to the work.

Contact information for DTM:

DTM has also posted this notice on Twitter and Facebook, where you can reply directly.

