City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th Street and Beverly Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you know whose roadside memorial this is?
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
They say Tucson Water has planned work in the area, and DTM is looking to temporarily remove the memorial prior to the work.
Contact information for DTM:
- (520) 791-4371
- TDOTconcerns@tucsonaz.gov
- 201 N. Stone Ave. 6th Floor
- www.tucsonaz.gov/transportation
DTM has also posted this notice on Twitter and Facebook, where you can reply directly.
DTM needs your help.— Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) December 2, 2022
Do you have any information about this memorial in an alley just north of 25th St east of Beverly Ave (South of 22nd St)?
We would like to contact the family to have it temporarily removed prior to Tucson Water work taking place in the area. pic.twitter.com/RSqnUYhjLI
——-
