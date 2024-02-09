City of Tucson reconsidering park fee structure

The city of Tucson is holding a series of public meetings this month to consider raising some park-use fees while also eliminating a fee to use neighborhood centers.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is proposing getting rid of the fee to use neighborhood centers in addition to raising the fee price to rent a park ramada.

Additionally, another fee, for businesses looking to hold larger, commercial events, could also be implemented.

The next meeting will be held at the Donna R. Liggins Center, 2160 N 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705 next Thursday, February 15.