TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson and Pima County are joining forces Thursday, July 14 to hold a local government job fair.

Hiring managers and staff will be on-site at the Kino Event Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to talk to applicants and answer questions.

You can view open positions with both the City of Tucson an Pima County online:



❗JOB FAIR ALERT❗Pima County and the City of Tucson are hosting a public service career fair on July 14 at the Kino Event Center! HR, hiring managers, & department staff will be on-site. To see our current job opportunities, visit https://t.co/P2sEP50Uco. pic.twitter.com/80Y8zbSq1x — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 28, 2022

Kino Event Center

2805 E. Ajo Way

Thursday, July 14

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For additional information call (520) 724-8028

