TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson and Pima County are joining forces Thursday, July 14 to hold a local government job fair.
Hiring managers and staff will be on-site at the Kino Event Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to talk to applicants and answer questions.
You can view open positions with both the City of Tucson an Pima County online:
❗JOB FAIR ALERT❗Pima County and the City of Tucson are hosting a public service career fair on July 14 at the Kino Event Center! HR, hiring managers, & department staff will be on-site. To see our current job opportunities, visit https://t.co/P2sEP50Uco. pic.twitter.com/80Y8zbSq1x— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 28, 2022
- Kino Event Center
- 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Thursday, July 14
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- For additional information call (520) 724-8028
