City of Tucson, Pima County to hold government jobs fair

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson and Pima County are joining forces Thursday, July 14 to hold a local government job fair.

Hiring managers and staff will be on-site at the Kino Event Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to talk to applicants and answer questions.

You can view open positions with both the City of Tucson an Pima County online:

    • 2805 E. Ajo Way
  • Thursday, July 14
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • For additional information call (520) 724-8028

