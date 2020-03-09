City of Tucson, Pima County leaders discuss COVID-19 preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Elias are set to hold a City of Tucson and Pima County COVID-19 preparedness press conference.

The conference will take place Monday at 10 a.m. downtown.

Tucson City Council, the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and staff from Tucson Unified School District will join Mayor Romero and Chairman Elias to discuss with the community the latest details on the coronavirus in Arizona and in the region.

The conference will include the steps that are being taken to be prepared in Tucson and Pima County.