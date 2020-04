TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson offering some financial relief to small business owners affected by COVID-19.

Tonight the city council voted unanimously to approve a one million dollar loan for small businesses.

Owners could ask up to $50,000 with zero interest, and they'd pay that loan back over the next 10 years.

This comes after the Rio Nuevo board passed a similar plan about two weeks ago.

They're giving out $2.5 million.