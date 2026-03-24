City of Tucson makes rental assistance available to residents

The city of Tucson, in collaboration with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, has allocated $175,000 to give rental assistance to anyone who qualifies.

Applications for these funds must be made through case managers who are working with eligible clients.

Applications will be sent in by the case managers on the applicant's behalf, and if approved, funds will be sent along with other resources provided by TCPH.

There is no limit on how much can be requested, however applicants must send in proof of need when they are requesting funds.

This comes after city leaders declared an affordable housing crisis earlier in the year due to rising costs, stagnant income, and a lack of housing.

Case managers will have to finish online training provided by TPCH before they can access these funds on behalf of their client.

The TPCH training for case managers can be found here: TPCH case manager training.

The program will stay open until the full $175,000 is used.