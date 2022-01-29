City of Tucson gets help with funding gap, more representation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson city officials made progress Thursday in their struggle with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).

The RTA was founded in 2006, and is responsible for hundreds of roadwork projects in Pima County.

It’s also one of the county’s most important sources of transportation funding.

However, city officials raised the alarm four years ago after finding a significant funding gap of $150 million for projects in the city.

Mayor Regina Romero says this gap is a result of inflation that made the original 2006 funding amounts far lower than what’s now needed to complete the projects.

“They had been telling us that the City of Tucson would have to find the $150 million to finish those projects and that in itself was the biggest issue for the citizens of Tucson.”

Thursday night, the executive director of the RTA agreed to find a solution to this funding gap.

The mayor is hopeful that it wont affect Tucson taxpayers.

The RTA board also agreed to give more representation to Tucsonans on citizen advisory committees.

The hope is that more representation for the city will prevent these investment issues in the long run.

----

