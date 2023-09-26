Watch Now
City of Tucson Fall 2023 Pool Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 12
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Autumn is upon us and the City of Tucson is accordingly adjusting its pool hours for the fall season as the year's hottest month's transition into the coolest.

POOL

LOCATION

ADULT LAP

REC SWIM

Amphitheater

125 W. Yavapai Rd.

(520) 751-4359

Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

ARC- Edith Ball

3455 E. Zoo Ct.

(520) 791-5643

Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon.-Thu.: 1-5 p.m.

Fri.: 1-4 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Archer

1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

(520) 791-5388

Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m

Catalina

2005 N. Dodge Blvd.

(520) 791-4245

Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clements

81155 E. Poinciana Dr.

(520) 791-5785

Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun. 11a.m.-5 p.m

Fort Lowell

2900 Craycroft Rd.

(520) 791-2585

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Quincie Douglas

1563 E. 36th St.

(520) 791-5941

Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunnyside

1725 E. Bilby Rd.

(520) 791-4004

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Udall

7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

(520) 791-4004

Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

City officials clarified the therapy pool at the ARC-Edith Ball location is available only when reserved. Swimmers must call (520) 791-5643 to reserve a time.

Archer is the only spot which will have a wade pool, diving board, and water slide, while the Clements pool will feature water toys/splash pad, diving board and water slide.

These following locations will only feature diving boards:

  • Amphitheater
  • Catalina
  • Fort Lowell
  • Sunnyside

The Quince Douglas and Udall pools will have have water toys/splash pad, as well as a water slide near downtown and a diving board on the east side.

