City of Tucson Fall 2023 Pool Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Autumn is upon us and the City of Tucson is accordingly adjusting its pool hours for the fall season as the year's hottest month's transition into the coolest.
POOL
LOCATION
ADULT LAP
REC SWIM
Amphitheater
125 W. Yavapai Rd.
(520) 751-4359
Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
ARC- Edith Ball
3455 E. Zoo Ct.
(520) 791-5643
Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mon.-Thu.: 1-5 p.m.
Fri.: 1-4 p.m.
Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Archer
1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
(520) 791-5388
Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m
Catalina
2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
(520) 791-4245
Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Clements
81155 E. Poinciana Dr.
(520) 791-5785
Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun. 11a.m.-5 p.m
Fort Lowell
2900 Craycroft Rd.
(520) 791-2585
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Quincie Douglas
1563 E. 36th St.
(520) 791-5941
Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunnyside
1725 E. Bilby Rd.
(520) 791-4004
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Udall
7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
(520) 791-4004
Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
City officials clarified the therapy pool at the ARC-Edith Ball location is available only when reserved. Swimmers must call (520) 791-5643 to reserve a time.
Archer is the only spot which will have a wade pool, diving board, and water slide, while the Clements pool will feature water toys/splash pad, diving board and water slide.
These following locations will only feature diving boards:
- Amphitheater
- Catalina
- Fort Lowell
- Sunnyside
The Quince Douglas and Udall pools will have have water toys/splash pad, as well as a water slide near downtown and a diving board on the east side.
