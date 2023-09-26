City of Tucson Fall 2023 Pool Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Autumn is upon us and the City of Tucson is accordingly adjusting its pool hours for the fall season as the year's hottest month's transition into the coolest.

POOL LOCATION ADULT LAP REC SWIM Amphitheater 125 W. Yavapai Rd. (520) 751-4359 Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ARC- Edith Ball 3455 E. Zoo Ct. (520) 791-5643 Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu.: 1-5 p.m. Fri.: 1-4 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Archer 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd. (520) 791-5388 Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m Catalina 2005 N. Dodge Blvd. (520) 791-4245 Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Clements 81155 E. Poinciana Dr. (520) 791-5785 Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. 11a.m.-5 p.m Fort Lowell 2900 Craycroft Rd. (520) 791-2585 Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Quincie Douglas 1563 E. 36th St. (520) 791-5941 Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunnyside 1725 E. Bilby Rd. (520) 791-4004 Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Udall 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd. (520) 791-4004 Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed., Fri.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

City officials clarified the therapy pool at the ARC-Edith Ball location is available only when reserved. Swimmers must call (520) 791-5643 to reserve a time.

Archer is the only spot which will have a wade pool, diving board, and water slide, while the Clements pool will feature water toys/splash pad, diving board and water slide.

These following locations will only feature diving boards:



Amphitheater

Catalina

Fort Lowell

Sunnyside

The Quince Douglas and Udall pools will have have water toys/splash pad, as well as a water slide near downtown and a diving board on the east side.