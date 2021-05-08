City of Tucson could be the first to use zero waste construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Imagine a world with zero-waste construction. What would that look like?

Councilman Steve Kozachik says Tucson may be the first to see it.

He says Tucson is working with Byfusion, a company that is reshaping the future of plastic waste.

The company makes block-machines. These machines create 22-pound blocks made entirely of recycled plastic.

“We’re using the plastic that people would otherwise just throw away into something we can now build with,” Kozachik told KGUN9.

Not to mention there’s no concrete or mortar involved, and it’s consistent with Tucson's zero waste policy.

Here’s how it works.

“This is an idea of using plastic. Feed it into a machine called a blocker and by using heat would form into a shape like a block. It’s like a big lego and it can stack. They’re singed together with rebar,” the Councilman added.

The city is working with Byfusion to eventually get this machine to Tucson. Kozachik says it can run 90 tons of plastic through a month.

The price tag is approximately $1,300,000.

“Our goal is to get the blocker here, keep the plastic here, create the blocks here, and use them here. It’s all local,” he told KGUN9.

Kozachik says he is hoping this happens sooner rather than later.

“We gave direction to the city manager to come back in 60 days with an implementation plan. Once we get the blocking machine we can start creating blocks tomorrow,” he added.

This machine will be used to help build prop 407 projects, like new restrooms and ramadas in public parks.

“People are going to be walking through our parks, they’re going to be seeing sheet-rock or something and this is what’s hiding behind it,” said Kozachik.

The city of Boise is also looking into implementing this machine but if things move swiftly, Kozachik says Tucson can be the first to use and implement this zero waste construction.

“This is just another example of the City of Tucson leading by example,” he told KGUN9.

Kozachik says he is hopeful the city will be able to put the machine to use before the end of the year.

If you want to be a part of the effort to reshape the future, all you have to do is throw away your plastic in the recycle bin.