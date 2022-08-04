City of Tucson, coalition of organizations join to hold forum on homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of the public are invited to join a two-day community forum addressing homelessness in the Tucson area.

The City of Tucson and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH), a coalition of organizations and various community stakeholders, are hosting the event on Monday and Tuesday, August 15 and 16 in person at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd.

Some sessions of the forum are reserved for TPCH members or are invitation-only, but there will be one public session help each day.

The timing of the forum coincides with the release of funding opportunities from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to address issues surrounding unsheltered homelessness.

Over the course of the two-day strategy session, attendees will have opportunities to learn about resources available to transition unhoused individuals into temporary and permanent homes, and help discuss strategies and priorities toward these transitions.

For those interested in attending:



Full agenda details are listed on the official event flier:

Flier: Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, City of Tucson