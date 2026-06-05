City of South Tucson files lawsuit to clean up Spanish Trail Motel property

The City of South Tucson this week filed a lawsuit against the Asgard Group LLC, the owners of the former Spanish Trail Motel, seeking a court order requiring a clean-up of the property.

The former motel has been decimated by multiple fires since 2020, according to a news release from the city.

“This property has been a burden on our community for far too long. It impacts our property values, the safety of our streets, and the pride we take in our community. We will pursue every legal avenue until this site is cleaned up. Our community deserves nothing less," South Tucson Vice Mayor Melissa Brown-Dominguez said in the release.

The City filed the lawsuit under a state law that allows the Pima County Superior Court to "abate and prevent public nuisances and properties that are injurious to health, offensive to the senses, or that interfere with the comfortable

enjoyment of life or property in the community," the news release said.

“The property is more than an eyesore," South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela said in the news release. "The buildings are just piles of rubble containing asbestos, rodents and other pests, and the property is a hotspot for criminal behavior.

"There is no potential for rebuilding or rehabilitation. The property needs to be scraped clean and the nuisance must be removed.”