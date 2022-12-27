City of Sierra Vista builds new athletic fields for local sports and to attract tourists

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista is receiving an upgrade to attract tourists to the area.

In 2019, the city had turf put in at two fields. The result of the project was to increase use for soccer tournaments, which allowed the forming of professional soccer teams locally.

The Cochise College partnered with the city to allow their women's soccer team to play home games on the turf fields in Sierra Vista, rather than down in Douglas where they previously played.

Sprucing up more fields seemed like the appropriate next step, since the first phase was so successful.

“It’s just another example of how building a city based on what the community wants and needs helps us take the community where we want it to go and how these tools can be utilized not only to enhance the quality of life but how the quality of life is the foundation of economic development efforts," Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services Public City of Sierra Vista Laura Wilson said. "You can’t really have one without the other and we’re kind of playing with that theory and playing with and kind of proving here in Sierra Vista today.”

Phase two of the Schneider Electric project includes building a turf football, baseball and softball field off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The football stadium will hold 1,600 people and will have outlines for a regulation soccer field too.

In the outfield of the baseball field, there will be a large field for fans to sit and watch the game.

The project began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in June of next year.

While the construction site is off a highly trafficked road, the speed in which the project is being completed can truly be seen on the turned over dirt.

“We’re always seeing something new," Wilson said. "It it feels like every time we come out here and look, the fields are higher, there’s more grading being done, we have light poles being erected and we’re one step closer every single day to this project coming to completion for the public’s enjoyment.”

Portions of the project are grant funded. The installation of a new irrigation and water system at two of the fields was covered by grants.

Wilson said a huge reason for completing these projects is efficiency. With the new water system, if there is a problem in one area, maintenance can target that specific area instead of having to turn off the water to the entire park. LED lights are being installed at each of the fields.

The city plans on using the money it saves on electricity to help pay off the multi-million dollar project.

This construction is taking place behind the old Apache Middle School. The City of Sierra Vista purchased the land from the Sierra Vista Unified School District years ago with the goal of expanding Veterans Memorial Park and renovating the fields. Through creating more municipal fields, city officials hope to draw more sports tourism to the area.

“We do pretty well with the business travel tied through fort Huachuca and that through the week." Economic Development Manager for the City of Sierra Vista Tony Boone revealed. "And this really augments that and really brings people in. And ultimately it exposes them to this great community. You know they get to come here and experience Sierra Vista from the first-hand perspective.”