City of Scottsdale passes anti-discrimination ordinance

LGBTQ flag in the Castro Street Fair in San Francisco, CA.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:58:51-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — City officials in Arizona have voted to approve a non-discrimination ordinance in Scottsdale, making it the eighth city in the state to provide protections to members of the LGBTQ community and other groups.

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously passed the ordinance Tuesday protecting residents from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, public places and housing. The ordinance will take effect May 20. City officials who violate the ordinance could be subject to multiple “responsive actions,” including termination.

People not connected with the city who violate the ordinance could face fines between $500 to $2,500 per violation.

