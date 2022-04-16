City hosts first-ever zero-waste collection event, aimed to become zero waste by 2050

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City hosted its first ever zero-waste collection drive today. Dozens of Tucsonans came to drop off their unused household items.

“It really is that motto of we all don’t have to be perfect at recycling, but if all of us try a little harder, it makes a difference,” said Linda Kirk, Vice President of Tucson Verde.

Lina Kirk is the Vice President of Southern Arizona’s first environmentally focused rotary club.

“I think I'm just passionate about it because the desert’s beautiful, it has so much biodiversity and we’re the caretakers for the next generation.”

When Kirk and other Tucsonans heard that the City organized its first zero-waste collection drive, they saw it as a necessary step forward.

“It's good to start somewhere so I hope the momentum continues,” Kirk said.

“The fact that this is the first one, I applaud that," said Marcus Miller, Tucson resident. "I think it’s wonderful and I hope there’s a hundred more because we need that here.”

The city partnered with various charities and local organizations to put on the drive through event. Drivers dropped off used home goods, clothes, electronics, scrap metal, or medications.

“We brought in a TV and a printer and some things,” Miller said.

“Vacuum cleaner that just wasnt as awesome as it used to be and a curling iron that went caput,” Kirk said.

All these items will be repurposed, recycled, or donated to Tucson charities.

“It's not so much the event as it is letting people know that in the community there are all these opportunities," said Cristina Polsgrove with the City of Tucson's Environmental and General Services. "They don’t have to wait for an event like this because all our partners take this stuff all year long.”

It’s part of the city’s goal to become zero waste by 2050.

“As we move towards zero waste we need for people to think about before they throw something in the trash, 'Is there a need out in the community?'” Polsgrove said.

