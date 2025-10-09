City hosting open house for First Avenue Improvement Project Oct. 15

An open house for the First Avenue Improvement Project has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Donna Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

The project will modernize the First Avenue corridor, from River Road to Grant Road, using a "Complete Streets" framework "to enhance safety for all users, improve roadway conditions and provide more comfort and accessibility for pedestrians, transit riders and bicyclists, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation and Mobility.

The open house will be a place to provide input on proposed roadway options, meet with the project team and learn more about the project improvements and schedule.

Those unable to attend can visit the project website starting on Oct. 15.

