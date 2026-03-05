City hosting final public meeting on large-scale data center code tonight

The final public meeting regarding the large-scale data center code amendment is taking place Thursday night, according to the City of Tucson.

The meeting will take place in the Rincon/University High School auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city is hosting the meeting to provide input on proposed new regulations for large-scale data centers.

"This meeting (is) intended to present considerations for a potential amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to establish standards and regulations for this land use," the city said on its registration page.

The proposed code amendment was initiated by the mayor and council during a study session last August.

The proposed amendment would establish clear development standards and review criteria for large-scale data centers in Tucson.

Rincon/University High School is located at 421 N. Arcadia Ave.

You can register for the meeting here.

