City gets public input on upcoming bike path project near Tucson airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City has around 40 upcoming projects to make Tucson more cyclist friendly. The Andrew Street Bicycle Boulevard is one of them.

“This project connects six schools and eight parks," said Ryan Fagan, Project Manager for the Department of Transportation and Mobility. "For people who are riding to school, who want to go to the park with their kids this provides a great alternative to driving.”

The plan is to create a bike path through residential streets near the Tucson Airport. It would cover five miles between south Tucson Blvd and Wilmot Rd. The other details of the project can be influenced by the public.

“The kinds of elements we’re putting in, things like speed humps and traffic circles, we’re looking for input on that, that could certainly change,” Fagan said.

The City is still in the planning phase. It’s organized multiple pop-up events to get the community’s input. Anyone who comes can submit a survey with their opinions and get free ice cream or a bike repair.

“I wish we could do something to lower the death and injury from bicycle accidents,” said cyclist Dan Starks.

Cyclists who came supported the idea of creating safer routes. Just last year, Tucson saw 118 bike accidents.

“Especially on the south side where you really have less infrastructure overall, it would be a blessing for many people,” Starks said.

But residents who live along the upcoming bike path have different safety concerns.

“My whole street requested of the city that they not have the slow down humps because we want access to from ambulances as fast as possible coming off of Wilmot,” said Roma Blevins, Tucson resident.

Organizers will address these concerns in a new concept design that’s expected to be finished by June. Construction is set to begin in 2023.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

