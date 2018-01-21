City council members will vote on changing hands-free ordinance to primary offense

Ivan Rodriguez
4:03 PM, Jan 21, 2018

Mounting brackets are an important way to stay out of trouble

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The beginning of January, the Tucson City Council voted 4 - 2 to move forward with changes to the city's hands-free ordinance. 

As of now, using a phone or tablet while driving without a hands-free device is a secondary offense. That means you could only get cited if you were pulled over for another violation. 

According to the Executive Director of LOOK! Save a Life, Brendan Lyons, the council's decision to reclassify their hands-free ordinance as a primary offense, makes it more consistent throughout Pima County. 

"It now becomes a regional wide effort with the city of Tucson, Pima County and town of Oro Valley all having the same ordinance in place. I think its just really important and it creates a consistent message throughout our community." 

The city council will vote on the ordinance again on Tuesday, until then the law will remain the same. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top