City council members will vote on changing hands-free ordinance to primary offense

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The beginning of January, the Tucson City Council voted 4 - 2 to move forward with changes to the city's hands-free ordinance.

As of now, using a phone or tablet while driving without a hands-free device is a secondary offense. That means you could only get cited if you were pulled over for another violation.

According to the Executive Director of LOOK! Save a Life, Brendan Lyons, the council's decision to reclassify their hands-free ordinance as a primary offense, makes it more consistent throughout Pima County.

"It now becomes a regional wide effort with the city of Tucson, Pima County and town of Oro Valley all having the same ordinance in place. I think its just really important and it creates a consistent message throughout our community."

The city council will vote on the ordinance again on Tuesday, until then the law will remain the same.