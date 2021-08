The Tucson City Council will consider holding a special election in November to ask voters to raise the salaries of the mayor and City Council members.

Ordinance No. 11867 would set a Special Election Nov. 2 to increase the mayor's salary from $42,000 to $54,000 and City Council members' salaries from $24,000 to $36,000 per year.

The raises would go into effect in Dec. 23. Salaries would increase each year to adjust for cost of living.

The City Council's regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.