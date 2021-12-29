Citing COVID and staffing, Pima County Attorney to change jailing policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced mid-December the attorney's office will no longer charge people for low-level drug offenses.

KGUN 9 spoke with Conover and she explained why her office is making that decision.

The reasoning was to protect jail staff, many of whom are unvaccinated from COVID. Conover says right now it's not necessary for people to be sent to the Pima County Jail who don't pose a threat to the public.

That also applies to some people currently in the jail for non-violent crimes.

"It's a public safety concern going on in there as well as a public health concern, so it behooves all of us that that population simply be reserved for those who have to be monitored around the clock to keep the community safe," Conover said.

This policy is still set to be reviewed in less than two months.

----

