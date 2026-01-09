Ciscomani votes to pass $11.1 million in community projects for AZ‑06 as House clears funding package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Juan Ciscomani voted Thursday to advance a House funding package that includes more than $11 million for community projects in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District (AZ-06), the congressman announced in a press release. The measure, H.R. 6938 — the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 — passed the House on Jan. 8 and now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

Ciscomani said the funding responds to priorities identified by local leaders and partners. “By advancing these water projects and public safety investments, we’re responding directly to priorities identified by our communities,” he said in the release, adding his gratitude to local partners for their collaboration.

The district awards included in the package are:



$4,200,000 for Tucson Police vehicles



$2,250,000 for the Town of Marana’s source water system improvements at Marana Regional Airport



$1,750,000 for the Town of Marana’s Pioneer Well PFAS Treatment Project



$1,200,000 for Graham County’s water line project



$989,786 for the City of Tombstone’s water reclamation facility upgrades



$809,687 for the Sahuarita Police Department’s radio replacement

The press release noted local officials who will benefit from the funding praised Ciscomani’s role. Marana Mayor Jon Post thanked the congressman for securing critical water infrastructure dollars; Tombstone leaders called the nearly $1 million allocation vital to modernize a 50‑year‑old plant; and Sahuarita officials said the radio replacement will improve officer communications and public safety.

These project allocations are in addition to a $340,049 award secured last year for the Oracle Fire District. The larger appropriations bill also includes billions for federal agencies overall — the release lists roughly $78.011 billion for the Department of Commerce, Justice and science agencies; $59.039 billion for the Department of Energy and water development; and $38.6 billion for the Department of the Interior and the EPA — though those totals cover national programs beyond the district‑level projects.

With the House vote complete, the package heads to the Senate, where approval will be required before funds can be released and projects can move into implementation. Ciscomani posted a video on Facebook following the vote, highlighting the local investments and urging the next step in the process.