Ciscomani says he’ll protect veterans’ benefits

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Veterans sometimes say when they signed up for the military they made a solemn bargain: that they would risk their lives for our country and our country would care for them even after they retire. Now there’s a lot of concern that there will be deep cuts to the VA that will jeopardize that bargain.

Local Veterans demonstrated at Tucson’s VA Hospital last week. They are not reassured by the VA chief’s promise that 15 percent cuts will not affect patient care.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani meets regularly with a council of military veterans. He understands preserving VA care is a top concern.,

KGUN reporter Craig Smith posed questions a veteran might ask: “Will my favorite doctor be there. Will my appointments be available in a timely way? Will I get surgeries I may need? What can you tell people who are worried about that?”

Ciscomani:

“We haven't seen any of that get reduced. No one is that was able to get something a month ago isn't able to get it today. So that hasn't changed. So we have to make sure that we keep a close eye on this as we make the VA more efficient, that we don't lose any of that.”

Ciscomani says since the end of January the Tucson VA has cut 11 positions in jobs like security or administration not in direct patient care.

His office released this list of the firings:

• 2 Security Assistants

• 1 Administration Support Assistant

• 1 Elect Indust Control Mech

• 1 Accounts Receivable Tech

• 1 Social Services Assistant

• 1 Social Service Representative at Tucson, AZ

• 1 Supply Technician

• 1 Acquisition and Utilization Specialist

• 1 Government Information Specialist

Retired Air Force Major General Don Sheppard says just the idea of cuts has people worried. He thinks Congress and President Trump will have to work out how to protect Veterans benefits and he thinks Congress will want to work that out soon—in a way that voters accept–because House members face another election in a little more than a year and a half.

“They're going to have to have those answers, because if the public that votes is going to be affected by that, and that's going to be the indication keep the eye on the midterm.”