Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6.

The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not running for re-election.

After district lines were re-drawn, which covers most of the Southeastern part of the state. It covers most of the Tucson metro area, as well as Cochise County excluding the Bisbee and Douglas areas, plus Graham and Greenlee counties.

In the republican primary, Ciscomani has been declared the winner. He’s a former advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey and former Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce member.

Speaking at a watch party event after being declared the winner over , Ciscomani turned his attention to the general election. He says border security and inflation are his biggest focuses.

“Our campaign has been positive, it’s been about the American Dream,” he said. “It’s been about keeping the federal government in their place and to make 'em do their duties, like protecting our border and stopping this overspending that they’ve been doing for quite a while now. And we’re gonna continue to have that focus.”

Former state senator Kirsten Engel comes out on top in the Democratic primary. She is endorsed by Tucson mayor Regina Romero, who was present along with a few dozen supporters at Engel’s watch party in her Midtown Tucson backyard.

Engel also brought up inflation as a key issue, but also said abortion rights and the environment are priorities for her campaign.

“We need to make sure that we tackle inflation and bring down the costs of things for families, especially our seniors on fixed incomes,” she said. “And of course I’ve been leading the charge on a lot of our environmental issues, water issues. We have a real crisis here in terms of water.”

As the final votes are counted, you can track this race and others through KGUN 9’s online election results.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

