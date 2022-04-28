Cirque Paranormal coming to Tucson Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cirque Italia is bringing Cirque Paranormal II to Tucson from Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 15.
This experience shows dancers performing the most daring acts donned in horrific costumes.
The schedule of abominable amazement is as follows:
- Thursday, May 5 – 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8 – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Monday, May 9 – 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 11 – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 12 – 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 13 – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14 – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 15 – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
According to Cirque Italia, these showings are rated 'R.'
No one under 13 years of age is allowed in.
Adult guardians who are at least 21-years-old must accompany anyone 13 to 17 years of age. Their guardian must have a valid ID.
Tickets range from $10 - $15 and are available for purchase at CirqueItalia.com.
