Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, May 25

As gas prices tick upwards in southern Arizona, Circle K is running a one-day-only promotion to make gas more affordable for drivers.

Participating Circle K locations will be offering 40 cents off every gallon of gas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

There are nearly 100 Circle K locations throughout Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Vail. A map of those locations can be found at this link.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Tucson is currently $4.54 per gallon, while Sierra Vista motorists can expect to see a cost of $3.79 per gallon at the pump.