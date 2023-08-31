Circle K holding 'Fuel Day' special Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices have been surging across the state lately, but a special offer could help ease some of the pain at the pump.

On Thursday August 31st, select Circle K locations will hold a 'Fuel Day' special. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating stores will offer 30 cents off per gallon.

Customers part of Inner Circle — Circle K's new reward program — can get an additional 25 cents off per gallon through the first 5 fill-ups.

You can learn more about this special deal and participating locations here.

According to Triple A, Arizona's average currently sits at $4.33 per gallon. That's up about 50 cents from last month.