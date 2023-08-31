Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Circle K holding 'Fuel Day' special Thursday

Select locations are offering 30 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
Circle K gas station.jpg
AP Photos, Business Wire
Circle K gas station.jpg
Posted at 4:41 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 07:41:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices have been surging across the state lately, but a special offer could help ease some of the pain at the pump.

On Thursday August 31st, select Circle K locations will hold a 'Fuel Day' special. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating stores will offer 30 cents off per gallon.

Customers part of Inner Circle — Circle K's new reward program — can get an additional 25 cents off per gallon through the first 5 fill-ups.

You can learn more about this special deal and participating locations here.

According to Triple A, Arizona's average currently sits at $4.33 per gallon. That's up about 50 cents from last month.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!