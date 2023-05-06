Cinco de Mayo en el Barrio happening all weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Cinco de Mayo en el Barrio is the place to be this weekend.

The three-day event kicked off today and will go on all weekend.

"We’re going to have live music, drinks, different food trucks, vendors. It’s a family friendly event," said Jessica Altamirano, one of the event organizers.

But if you plan on drinking, make sure you have a safe way to get home.

"Don’t overdrink," said Altamirano.

If you do decide to indulge a little more than normal, create a plan before you head out.

Having a designated driver or using a ride-sharing app will ensure this weekend’s fun doesn’t get spoiled.

"Of course I’m going to Uber home," said one local who came out for day one of the event. "I ubered over here."

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, of the 43 fatal collisions in 2022, more than half involved some type of impairment.

"Don’t drink and drive. Dui’s are horrible."

During the Cinco de Mayo weekend, you may notice an increased police presence as they crack down on anyone who does decide to drink and drive.

