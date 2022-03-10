Church kitchen up in flames causing over $230,000 in damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today around 12:09 p.m Drexel Heights Fire District (DHFD) units responded to a building fire in the 2800 Block of West Pelston Street.

DHFD says when they arrived they found a church's kitchen on fire.

The crew says they were able to confine the fire inside the kitchen area of the structure.

19 firefighters contained the fire within 10 minutes DHFD says.

No injuries were reported but the fire damage is estimated to be at $230,000.

