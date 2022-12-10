CHS addresses rumors of weapons on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 9, 2022, the principal of Cienega High School Kim Middleton sent a letter to parents to address rumors that were circulating on social media.

According to the letter, there were social media posts about students from another district showing up at Cienega High School to start a fight.

There were also rumors that weapons could have been involved.

Information from the letter states the School Resource Officer worked with law enforcement officials and school administration to investigate the rumors.

According to Principal Middleton, the rumors were unsubstantiated.

The letter states because of a fight that broke out between six students on campus plus the presence of law enforcement some students became concerned.

Today over 1,900 Cats were absolutely amazing in our classrooms, courtyards, and community. These kids are smiling, dressed as elves, reindeer, Santas, and wearing "Have A Beautiful Bobcat Day" sweatshirt. We are honored to serve all of them and each of you. We will continue to work with the few who make poor choices, but this should not detract from the positive climate and culture of the overwhelming majority of the other students. Thank you for partnering with us to provide a safe and nurturing campus for our Cats. I hope you all have a restful, beautiful Bobcat weekend.

Kim Middleton