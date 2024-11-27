Watch Now
Christmas comes early at Old Tucson

Old Tucson's Winter Holiday spectacular opens before Thanksgiving for the first time in the events three year history
Welcome to the West Pole! It's Santa and his family's post in the west and Old Tucson's answer for the holiday season.
Santa lights up the Christmas tree at Old Tucson's Yuletide event
TUCSON, Ariz. — Christmas came early to the Old Pueblo this year. For the first time in its three year history, Old Tucson's holiday spectacular Yuletide opened before Thanksgiving.

The western winter wonderland's season began with a tree lighting ceremony led by Santa around sundown on Nov. 26.

Instead of opening Yuletide the day after Thanksgiving, as the Old Tucson team is used to, General Manager Tony Sanders said he wanted to catch the vacationers.

“We wanted to impact as many families as possible," Sanders said. "We knew that families would be out and enjoying the evenings leading up to Thanksgiving.”

Though he doesn't take that mentality home with him.

“Personally," he said, "I take the stand for myself that it’s after Thanksgiving, but for the company we said we should go before Thanksgiving.”

There are a few members of the Old Tucson team embracing the early Christmas celebration, like entertainment manger Ken Korpi.

“I am a big fan of Christmas," he said. "Our tree goes up the day after Halloween, and my wife and I actually don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, we celebrate first Christmas and Second Christmas.”

Korpi said that no matter how many times you've been to Old Tucson, Yuletide or otherwise, there will always be something new to eat, see or do.

At this year's Yuletide, there are multiple live shows— including an original musical with characters that wander Old Tucson, carnival rides, stories with Mrs. Claus and food of all types—from pizza to smores.

Showing for some, it's never too early for Christmas spirit.

