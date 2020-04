TUCSON, Ariz. - A Christian nonprofit is offering sunrise drive-in Easter services.

Blessings Through Action is staging the services at two locations at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Worshippers can drive their cars to either Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, or Circle Plaza, 7150 E. Broadway, to watch the services while listening on the radio.

The Oro Valley Marketplace broadcast will air on 1030-AM, while the Circle Plaza broadcast will air on 106.3-FM.