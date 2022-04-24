Chris Rock's ego death tour at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four-time Emmy-winning Chris Rock will be here in Tucson on Friday, July 1 at Casino Del Sol. Chris Rock will be hosting his comedy show 'Ego Death World Tour' outside of the AVA Amphitheater.

Some of Chris Rock's most notable comedy specials are Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain. He took home two Emmy Awards for bring the pain and one for Killing the Messenger. Chris Rock also won Grammy Awards for Bring the Pain, Never Scared, and Bigger & Blacker.

Purchase Tickets here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

