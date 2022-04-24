Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Chris Rock's ego death tour at Casino Del Sol

94th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
94th Academy Awards - Show
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 12:59:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four-time Emmy-winning Chris Rock will be here in Tucson on Friday, July 1 at Casino Del Sol. Chris Rock will be hosting his comedy show 'Ego Death World Tour' outside of the AVA Amphitheater.

Some of Chris Rock's most notable comedy specials are Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain. He took home two Emmy Awards for bring the pain and one for Killing the Messenger. Chris Rock also won Grammy Awards for Bring the Pain, Never Scared, and Bigger & Blacker.

Purchase Tickets here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰