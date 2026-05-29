Chopper Rescue: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Arivaca Road

A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a single‑vehicle crash near mile marker 21 on Arivaca Road, the Santa Rita Fire District said in a media release. Emergency crews responded at approximately 2:42 p.m.

Fire district personnel found one adult patient with life‑threatening injuries and provided immediate medical care on scene before transferring the patient to LifeNet. The rider, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was airlifted to a Tucson‑area hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. No further details about the patient’s identity or condition were released.