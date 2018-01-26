Chiropractor found guilty of conspiracy

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson chiropractor Jesus Bernal was convicted for allowing unlicensed dentist Maria Hernandez to practice at his clinic.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Hernandez would travel from Mexico to treat Tucson patients at a makeshift dental arrangement in Bernal's office.

Bernal was convicted of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, practicing dentistry without a license, conspiracy and illegal control of an enterprise.

The FBI and Brnovich's office conducted the investigation.

Bernal faces a minimum sentence of three years in prison. He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 in Pima Count Superior Court.

Hernandez is currently facing criminal charges and is currently on the run believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Assistants Attorney General Jordan Emerson and Lindsay St. John prosecuted this case.