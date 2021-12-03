Children's Museum Tucson to offer free admission, vaccine clinic Dec. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson will open its doors to the public free Dec. 12, coinciding with a vaccine clinic.

The museum, at 200 S. Sixth Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks will be required for those 5 and up.

“We are excited to partner with health experts from El Rio and Pima County Health, and serve as a resource for all families in our community,” said CMT Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg, in a statement. “This free vaccine clinic will allow families to get questions answered and open the door to easy and free access to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots for anyone, just in time for holiday gatherings. We appreciate Arizona Complete Health for making it possible for families to play at the museum for free all day!”

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those 5 and older. Flu vaccines will also be available. All shots will be free.

Children attending the event must be accompanied by adults.

For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org or call 520-792-9985.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

