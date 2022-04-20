Children's Museum Tucson offers free admission this Saturday, Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson will open to the public free Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

Located at 200 S. Sixth Ave., it opens at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Tucson Earth Day Festival will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

There are more than 30 exhibitors planned, offering hands-on activities, demonstrations and sustainable living advice.

In addition to coffee and food vendors, Smokey the Bear will also make an appearance.

The Arizona Bilingual News 11th Annual Children's Day Festival will go Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music, ballet folkorico, arts and crafts, food trucks, and giveaways are part of the festivities.

Admission is free at the museum both days.

For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.

