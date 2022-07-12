Watch Now
Children's Museum Tucson celebrates James Webb images at free Discovery Nights

Megan Meier
Staff at the The Children's Museum in Tucson and Oro Valley can't hold back their excitement any longer.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson is offering a free look into deep space for young astronomers on Thursday evening, July 14.

The first images from the James Webb Telescope's powerful camera, designed at the University of Arizona, have revealed a clear look at the first generation of galaxies to form in the universe.

Now, as part of its free Discovery Nights "Space Night," museum-goers have the opportunity to see the images up close, and participate in science and cultural activities.

Those wishing to attend will need to RSVP for admission.

Discovery Nights take place every Thursday at the Downtown Tucson location of Children's Museum, from 5 - 7 p.m.

The programs include hands-on interactive experiences in science and the arts. Many of the activities are offered in English and Spanish, as part of the museum's collaborative Aprendemos bilingual program.

  • Children's Museum Tucson Discovery Nights
    • 200 South 6th Ave.
    • 5 - 7 p.m.

