TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson is offering a free look into deep space for young astronomers on Thursday evening, July 14.

The first images from the James Webb Telescope's powerful camera, designed at the University of Arizona, have revealed a clear look at the first generation of galaxies to form in the universe.

Now, as part of its free Discovery Nights "Space Night," museum-goers have the opportunity to see the images up close, and participate in science and cultural activities.

Free?? Yup it's free! This Thursday July 14th we will be revealing the very 1st images of the James Webb Telescope. How fun is that! Don't miss out on an astronomical night. Save your spot today - https://t.co/bVM1iKN33f pic.twitter.com/gWPqKxIUg3 — Children's Museum Tucson | Oro Valley (@ChildMuseumTuc) July 11, 2022

Those wishing to attend will need to RSVP for admission.

Discovery Nights take place every Thursday at the Downtown Tucson location of Children's Museum, from 5 - 7 p.m.

The programs include hands-on interactive experiences in science and the arts. Many of the activities are offered in English and Spanish, as part of the museum's collaborative Aprendemos bilingual program.

Children's Museum Tucson Discovery Nights

200 South 6th Ave. 5 - 7 p.m.



RELATED: A new look into the universe: The James Webb Telescope's first photo revealed

UArizona camera gives telescope best look at the universe